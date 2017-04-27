BRIEF-Cathy Beaudoin stepping down as Amazon Fashion's President- spokeswoman
* Cathy Beaudoin has decided to step down from her position as president of Amazon Fashion- Amazon Fashion spokeswoman Further company coverage:
April 27 A10 Networks Inc
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.06
* Q1 revenue rose 12 percent to $60.3 million
* Q1 revenue view $59.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a $1.2 trillion spending bill to keep the government open through September, a measure President Donald Trump is expected to sign before Friday's deadline.