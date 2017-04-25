FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-A2 Milk Company forecasts Group's revenue for 2017 financial year to be about NZ$525 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - A2 Milk Company Ltd

* It was anticipating lower infant formula sales during second half relative to first half FY17

* Company confirms that for 9 months ended 31 March 2017, group revenue was NZ$388.5 million

* Group revenue for 2017 financial year is forecast to be approximately NZ$525 million

* Company is now expecting infant formula sales for second half FY17 to exceed sales achieved in first half FY17

* "Still expecting infant formula sales to be materially higher than in second half FY16" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

