BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland
June 28 A2 Milk Company Ltd
* Richard Le Grice has determined time is appropriate for him to retire as a non-executive director
