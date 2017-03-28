FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AA posts FY core profit of 403 mln stg, up 0.2 pct
March 28, 2017 / 6:20 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AA posts FY core profit of 403 mln stg, up 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Aa Plc

* Final results for the year ended 31 january 2017

* New business volumes grew 14%

* Ias 19 valuation of group's pension schemes was £395m at 31 january, significantly below july 2016 level of £622m

* We have proposed changes to our uk pension arrangements which would mitigate current and future liabilities whilst preserving benefits a defined benefit scheme

* We expect triennial review of uk schemes to conclude by end of june 2017

* A positive start to 2018 financial year

* Trading revenue 1 (£m) 940 925

* Trading ebitda 2 (£m) 403 402

* Trading ebitda margin 3 (%) 42.9 43.5

* Operating profit 4 (£m) 284 297

* Profit after tax 4 (£m) 74 (1)

* Dividends per share (p) 9.3 9.0 +3.3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

