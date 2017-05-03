BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 AAC Holdings Inc:
* AAC Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue $73 million versus I/B/E/S view $71.8 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue about $295 million to $305 million
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 to $0.58
* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $299.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.