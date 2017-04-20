BRIEF-AAK Q1 operating profit tops forecast

April 20 (Reuters) - AAK AB (Publ)
* Q1 organic volume growth of 5 percent (0)
* Q1 operating profit reached SEK 431 million (381), an improvement of 13 percent
* Reuters poll: AAK Q1 operating profit was seen at SEK 417 million
* Says based on AAK's customer value propositions for health and reduced costs, and our customer product co-development and solutions approach, we continue to remain prudently optimistic about future
* Says main drivers are continued positive underlying development in food ingredients and continued improvement in chocolate & confectionery fats
* Says there has been a slight decrease in raw material prices during Q1 which will have a positive impact during second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)