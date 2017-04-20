FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AAK Q1 operating profit tops forecast
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 20, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AAK Q1 operating profit tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - AAK AB (Publ)

* Q1 organic volume growth of 5 percent (0)

* Q1 operating profit reached SEK 431 million (381), an improvement of 13 percent

* Reuters poll: AAK Q1 operating profit was seen at SEK 417 million

* Says based on AAK's customer value propositions for health and reduced costs, and our customer product co-development and solutions approach, we continue to remain prudently optimistic about future

* Says main drivers are continued positive underlying development in food ingredients and continued improvement in chocolate & confectionery fats

* Says there has been a slight decrease in raw material prices during Q1 which will have a positive impact during second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

