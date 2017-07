July 13 (Reuters) - AALBORG BOLDSPILKLUB A/S:

* Aab a/S Downgrades Expectations for Fy Pre-Tax Result

* DOWNGRADES FY PRE-TAX PROFIT EXPECTATIONS TO DKK 15 MILLION-DKK 20 MILLION LEVELS FROM DKK 25 MILLION LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)