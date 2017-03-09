BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
March 10 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* Aam announces pricing of $1.2 billion in senior notes
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - has priced previously announced offering of $700 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.25% senior notes due 2025
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - has priced previously announced offering of $500 million in aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior notes due 2027
* Notes will be unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates