FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-AAM reports Q2 earnings per share $0.59
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Business
Value of U.S. deals in China sinks on rising trade tensions
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 12:23 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-AAM reports Q2 earnings per share $0.59

2 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc-

* AAM reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.99

* Q2 earnings per share $0.59

* Q2 sales $1.76 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.75 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting sales of approximately $6.1 billion in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting adjusted ebitda margin in range of 17% to 18% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is targeting full year capital spending of approximately 8% of sales in 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings - expect to further incur significant costs, payments related to restructuring and acquisition-related activities during 2017

* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc says confirmed its full year 2017 financial outlook

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.19, revenue view $6.07 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.