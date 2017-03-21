FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-aap Implantate 2016 sales and EBITDA below guidance
#Healthcare
March 21, 2017 / 2:03 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-aap Implantate 2016 sales and EBITDA below guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - aap Implantate AG:

* Sales by 514,000 euros ($555,993.80) and EBITDA by 450,000 euros slightly below guidance for financial year 2016 due to failure of distributor to fulfil contractual duties

* Announces that in course of drawing up annual financial statements for 2016 management board decided as a precautionary measure to revoke an initial sale with a distribution partner invoiced in financial year

* Reason is a delayed payment of contractual due purchase price

* In continued operation in financial year 2016 sales are at 10.5 million euros and EBITDA at -7.9 million euros and thereby slightly below current guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

