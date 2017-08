April 24 (Reuters) - aap Implantate AG:

* 30 pct sales growth in trauma in the first quarter of 2017

* Increased total sales in Q1 of 2017 in comparison to first three months of last year by 23 pct to 3.1 million euros (Q1/2016: 2.5 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)