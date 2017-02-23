FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aareal Bank sees 2017 operating profit of 260-300 mln euros
February 23, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Aareal Bank sees 2017 operating profit of 260-300 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - Aareal Bank AG

* Says posts very good results for the financial year 2016 - proposes dividend increase from eur 1.65 to eur 2.00 per share

* FY operating profit 366 million eur

* Says net income of eur 234 million (2015 adjusted: eur 224 million)

* Says new business of eur 9.2 billion remains on a high level - stable margins, thanks to flexible allocation of new business to attractive markets

* Says expects consolidated operating profit to remain strong, in a demanding environment

* Says sees 2017 consolidated net interest income declining to between eur 620 million and eur 660 million

* Says expects good consolidated operating profit in a range between eur 260 million and eur 300 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

