July 3 AAREAL BANK AG:

* WESTIMMO TO BECOME LOAN SERVICING ENTITY WITHIN AAREAL BANK GROUP

* WESTIMMO WILL OPERATE UNDER NAME OF "WESTDEUTSCHE IMMOBILIEN SERVICING AG"

* WESTIMMO WILL NO LONGER CONDUCT ITS OWN BANKING ACTIVITIES, AND WILL FOCUS ON SERVICING OF PROPERTY LOANS