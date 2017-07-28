FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Aaron's Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Business
Amazon's big profit miss spooks investors, but analysts stay bullish
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes out in obscene rant
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
Cyber Risk
Hack this, tell us if it's secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 11:28 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Aaron's Inc reports Q2 earnings per share $0.51

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Aaron's Inc:

* Aaron's Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.51

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.10 to $2.30

* expects 2017 revenues of approximately $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion

* Q2 revenue $815.6 million versus $789.4 million

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.68

* Same store revenues decreased 8.1% during Q2 of 2017, compared with Q2 of 2016

* Sees FY ‍diluted earnings per share in range of $2.10 to $2.30 compared with previous outlook of $1.85 to $2.10​

* Sees 2017 same store revenues of approximately negative 9% to negative 7%

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $2.45 to $2.65

* Sees FY same store revenues of approximately negative 9% to negative 7%

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.40, revenue view $3.22 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.