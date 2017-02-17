Feb 17 Aaron's Inc

* Aaron's Inc qtrly diluted earnings per share were $0.30

* Aaron's, Inc. Reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 revenue $795 million

* Aaron's Inc - same store revenues decreased 5.8% during q4 of 2016

* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 revenues of approximately $3.10 billion to $3.31 billion, excluding revenues of franchisees.

* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 gaap diluted earnings per share in range of $1.85 to $2.10

* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in range of $2.15 to $2.40

* Aaron's Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures of $60 million to $80 million