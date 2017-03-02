FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AB InBev Q4 revenue beats Reuters poll
#Beverages - Brewers
March 2, 2017 / 7:09 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-AB InBev Q4 revenue beats Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa:

* Q4 revenue $14.20 billion versus $13.84 billion in Reuters poll

* Q4 normalized EBITDA $5.25 billion versus $5.58 billion in Reuters poll

* Q4 total volumes 159.4 million hls versus 148 million hls in Reuters poll

* Expects cost of sales per hl to increase low single digits on a constant geographic basis

* Proposes a final dividend of 2.00 euros per share,

* Expect SG&A to remain broadly flat in 2017

* Between April 1, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016, $282 million of synergies and cost savings were realized in connection with the combination with SABMiller

* Expects to accelerate total revenue growth in FY 2017

* Expect net capital expenditure of approximately $3.7 billion in FY 2017

* We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY 2017 to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct See also: Source text: bit.ly/2mbUXiX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

