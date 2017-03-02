FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Beverages - Brewers
March 2, 2017 / 7:19 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-AB InBev revenue grew by 2.4 pct in FY 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv

* Revenue grew by 2.4 pct in FY 2016 and by 0.2 pc in Q4 2016

* On a constant geographic basis, revenue per hl grew by 4.1 pct in FY16 and by 3.1 pct in 4Q16

* Total volumes declined by 2.0 pct in FY16, with own beer volumes down 1.4 pct and non-beer volumes down 6.2 pct

* In 4Q16, total volumes declined by 3.3 pct, with own beer volumes down 3.0 pct

* Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $919 million in 4Q16, compared to $2,561 million in 4Q15

* A challenging environment in Brazil has put pressure on the consumer and impacted results

* Expect headwinds from the transactional foreign exchange to continue through the first half of FY17 in brazil See also: Source text: bit.ly/2mbUXiX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

