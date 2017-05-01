FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-AB names Seth Bernstein CEO
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 1, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-AB names Seth Bernstein CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Alliancebernstein Holding Lp

* Ab appoints new leadership - names robert b. Zoellick chairman, seth bernstein ceo

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - zoellick and bernstein succeed peter kraus, following his departure as ceo and chairman of board of directors

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - has appointed three new independent directors to a newly reconstituted board

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - barbara fallon-walsh, daniel g. Kaye and ramon de oliveira will join board

* Alliancebernstein holding lp - current directors denis duverne and mark pearson will remain on board, joined by anders malmstrom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.