5 months ago
BRIEF-AB Science announces positive results of final analysis from study AB10015
March 20, 2017 / 7:02 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-AB Science announces positive results of final analysis from study AB10015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - AB Science SA:

* Announces positive top-line results of final analysis from study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS)

* Phase 2/3 study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has met its pre-specified primary endpoint

* This is the first successful phase 3 trial of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in treatment of ALS

* AB science filed an application for marketing authorization of masitinib in ALS at EMA in September 2016

* In accordance with study protocol, final analysis was performed based on 394 patients treated for 48-weeks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

