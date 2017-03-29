BRIEF-Ab Science announces that masitinib passed its non-futility test at 2 years

March 29 (Reuters) - Ab Science SA:

* Announces that masitinib study in primary and secondary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis has passed its non-futility test at 2 years

* Interim results will be available in Q2 2018. Final results will be available in Q2 2019

* Study enrolled 600 evaluable patients as planned. Study is therefore now closed to patient enrolment

* Next step for this study is interim analysis expected with 50 pct of patients having reached 96 week treatment duration period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)