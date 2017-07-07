Sweden's Volvo sells stake in engine maker Deutz
STOCKHOLM, July 7 Sweden's AB Volvo said on Friday it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.
July 7 AB Volvo
* The Volvo group has sold its shares in Deutz AG
* Says divestment proceeds amount to SEK 1,897 m, corresponding to SEK 62.73 per share (EUR 6.50)
* Says sale will result in a capital gain of approximately SEK 350 m that will impact operating income in Q3 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, July 7 Sweden's AB Volvo said on Friday it had sold its 25 percent stake in German diesel engine maker Deutz AG as the truck maker continued to trim assets outside its core business.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.