FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group updates on FY17 guidance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Politics
Trump's attacks could leave him friendless if impeachment comes
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 8, 2017 / 9:05 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group updates on FY17 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd:

* Sees FY17 gross revenue of NZ$277 million to NZ$281 million and revenue of NZ$231 million to NZ$235 million

* Expects FY17 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation to be NZ$30.7 million to NZ$31.9 million

* FY17 net profit after tax (NPAT) is expected to be NZ$9.7 million to NZ$10.5 million

* "Current expectation is that final FY17 dividend will be at least equal to FY16 final dividend of 20 cents per share"

* FY17 underlying EBITDA is expected to be between NZ$31.5 million to NZ$32.7 million

* Lumino Dentists in New Zealand is expected to return to normal long term trends of positive same store sales growth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.