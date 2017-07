July 20 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd

* ABB CEO says there could be acquisitions in the future but only in a disciplined way

* ABB CEO says cevian relationship is a very good one, working very well together

* ABB CEO says a very positive and constructive relationship with Cevian

* Abb CEO says declines comment on potential Larsen & Toubro acquisition Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)