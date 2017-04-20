FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-ABB CEO says has active, constructive dialogue with investor Cevian
April 20, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-ABB CEO says has active, constructive dialogue with investor Cevian

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Abb Ltd

* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says looking at m&a opportunities in electrification products, bolt ons in robotics and motion

* Ceo says one-off gains amount to net of around $200 million in first quarter

* Ceo says base order growth shows company heading in right direction

* Ceo says korea theft is contained to only that country, have taken measures to prevent another case including replacing employees

* Ceo says has active and constructive dialogue with cevian Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

