BRIEF-Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement

April 14 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement

* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere

* New expected equity value of deal of approximately $5.3 billion, reduced from originally expected equity value of approximately $5.8 billion

* Under amended terms, date by which necessary regulatory approvals must be received has been extended to Sept. 30, 2017, from April 30, 2017

* Additionally, companies have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits