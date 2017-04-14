FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Alere Inc:

* Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement

* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere

* New expected equity value of deal of approximately $5.3 billion, reduced from originally expected equity value of approximately $5.8 billion

* Under amended terms, date by which necessary regulatory approvals must be received has been extended to Sept. 30, 2017, from April 30, 2017

* Additionally, companies have agreed to dismiss their respective lawsuits Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

