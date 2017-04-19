FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Abbott CFO says "We're not going to really be in a good position to give a lot of detailed guidance (on Alere) until minimum Q4" - Conf Call
April 19, 2017 / 2:42 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Abbott CFO says "We're not going to really be in a good position to give a lot of detailed guidance (on Alere) until minimum Q4" - Conf Call

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott CEO says "the acquisition of Alere will significantly expand our diagnostics presence and leadership in that space" - Conf Call

* Abbott CEO says "the integration of St. Jude is going well and we're on track to achieve our projected synergy targets" - Conf Call

* Abbott CEO says financial impact of Alere acquisition to be revealed at a later date - Conf Call

* Abbott CEO says Q2 adjusted EPS forecast of $0.59 to $0.61 - Conf Call

* Abbott CEO says "in nutrition, we now forecast low single-digit sales growth for both the second quarter and the full year" - Conf Call

* Abbott CFO "look, the compay's (Alere) has had some challenges. We all know that and it's a bit of a fixer-upper and we know that, I'd say we're pleased to have the resolution of this matter behind us" - Conf Call

* Abbott CFO says "We're not going to really be in a good position to give a lot of detailed guidance (on Alere) until minimum Q4" - Conf Call

* Abbott CFO on warning letter: "Not going to change our launch dates or assumptions on approval dates because I don't see a reason to do that yet"

* Abbott CEO:"We still like the long term prospect of China (as it relates to the nutrition market)"

* Abbott Exec - Demonitization in India modestly impacted Abbott results. That impact is diminishing and will continue to diminish

* Abbott Exec - With respect to India's goods and services tax, Abbott is monitoring that, because time line has been a "little bit fluid"

* Abbott CEO says no indication of any other issues with other facilities when asked about warning letter on St. Jude plant Further company coverage:

