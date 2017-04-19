FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Abbott Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 11:52 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Abbott Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott reports first-quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.22 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.40 to $2.50 from continuing operations

* Q1 sales $6.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.16 billion

* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 worldwide sales of $6.3 billion increased 29.7 percent on a reported basis and 3.2 percent on a comparable operational basis

* Q1 total nutrition sales $1,642 million, down 1.7 percent on reported basis

* Abbott's full-year earnings-per-share guidance remains unchanged

* Abbott Laboratories says q1 total pediatric sales $927 million, down 4.1 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 total diagnostics sales $1,158 million, up 3.6 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - Q1 total vascular sales $703 million, up 16.9 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott-Integration of St. Jude going well, recently launched products contributing to double-digit sales growth across several areas of medical devices unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.