FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a minute ago
BRIEF-Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Politics
Trump says he should not have picked Sessions as attorney general: NY Times
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Saudi Arabia
Addiction and intrigue: Inside the Saudi palace coup
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
Business
Goldman's rotten trading quarter is a familiar smell on Wall Street
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
July 20, 2017 / 11:55 AM / a minute ago

BRIEF-Abbott Q2 adjusted EPS $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items

2 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories:

* Abbott reports second-quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.15 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.43 to $2.53 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $1.03 to $1.13 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $6.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $6.63 billion

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍second-quarter worldwide sales of $6.6 billion increased 24.4 percent on a reported basis​

* Abbott Laboratories qtrly total diagnostics sales $‍1,273​ million, up 3.8 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - Q2 total vascular sales $731‍​ million, up 6.6 percent on a reported basis

* Abbott Laboratories - qtrly total pediatric sales $‍​987 million, up 1.4 percent on a reported basis

* Q2 total nutrition sales $1,731 million, down 0.6 percent on a reported basis

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $2.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says ‍raises full-year 2017 EPS guidance range for continuing operations​

* Abbott Laboratories - ‍sales growth in quarter impacted by purchasing patterns associated with implementation of new goods and services tax system in India​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.