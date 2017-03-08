FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Abbott says findings from Lotus I study may have important implications for women undergoing IVF
#Healthcare
March 8, 2017 / 2:13 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Abbott says findings from Lotus I study may have important implications for women undergoing IVF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories

* Abbott Laboratories - findings from Lotus I study have potential to have important implications for women undergoing IVF

* Abbott Laboratories - Lotus I , a Phase 3 study, evaluated effects of oral dydrogesterone in luteal support in IVF

* Abbott Laboratories - findings of study provide clinical evidence for an oral treatment option

* Abbott Laboratories - in Lotus I study, oral dydrogesterone had similar efficacy and tolerability to micronized vaginal progesterone

* Abbott Laboratories - in Lotus I study, oral dydrogesterone achieved similar results to mvp in terms of presence of fetal heart beats at 12 weeks gestation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

