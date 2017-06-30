Nigeria forex reserve dips slightly in June from a month ago -cenbank
LAGOS, June 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve stood at $30.25 billion by June 28, down 0.36 percent from a month ago, central bank data showed on Friday.
June 30 Abbott Laboratories:
* abbott Diabetes Care Canada - announced Health Canada license of its freestyle libre flash glucose monitoring system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, June 30 With a budget deal elusive and a midnight Friday deadline fast approaching, Illinois faces a crisis that threatens everything from its education system to government payrolls and the likelihood of becoming the first U.S. state ever with a junk credit rating.