BRIEF-Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data on investigational medicine Elagolix

April 7 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids

* Abbvie Inc says phase 3 trials for management of uterine fibroids are ongoing

* Abbvie Inc says study met primary efficacy endpoint

* Abbvie says data demonstrated elagolix, with & without add-back therapy, met primary efficacy endpoint of reduced heavy menstrual bleeding versus placebo