4 months ago
BRIEF-Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data on investigational medicine Elagolix
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
April 7, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data on investigational medicine Elagolix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie announces positive phase 2B data demonstrating investigational medicine Elagolix significantly reduced heavy menstrual bleeding in women with uterine fibroids

* Abbvie Inc says phase 3 trials for management of uterine fibroids are ongoing

* Abbvie Inc says study met primary efficacy endpoint

* Abbvie says data demonstrated elagolix, with & without add-back therapy, met primary efficacy endpoint of reduced heavy menstrual bleeding versus placebo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

