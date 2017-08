BRIEF-Abbvie CEO Richard Gonzalez's FY 2016 total compensation was $21 mln

March 20 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* CEO Richard Gonzalez's FY 2016 total compensation was $21.0 million versus $20.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing

* Abbvie inc - CFO William J. Chase's 2016 total compensation was $8.8 million versus $7.6 mln in 2015 - sec filing

* EVP Laura Schumacher's FY 2016 total compensation $8.22 million versus $7.31 million in FY 2015

* Abbvie Inc - Chief Scientific Officer Michael E. Severino's 2016 total compensation was $7.2 million versus $6.6 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2mMJlQM Further company coverage: