July 28 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Abbvie CFO: humira u.s. Sales increased 18 percent compared to the prior year, driven by low double-digit prescription growth plus price.

* Abbvie CFO: in the coming weeks, we expect U.S. and European regulatory decisions for our next-generation HCV treatment: conf call

* Abbvie CFO says expect to see meaningful sales contribution from next-gen hep c treatment starting in 2018

* Abbvie CEO: "even though we see (Humira) biosimilars...it will be our goal to maintain our leadership position within this market"

* Abbvie: despite Humira success, co still only has roughly 1/3 of the market; with 2 other similar drugs-in-development, there is opportunity to significantly grow market share

* Abbvie CEO says he primarily focused on individual assets that can fill out their portfolio, when asked about M&A

* Abbvie CEO says "big" M&A is something that is not fundamental to their strategy

* Abbvie CEO: "it's probably going to be a difficult situation to sustain over the longer term but we need to work through that", when asked about androgel case

* Abbvie CEO says 35 percent discount on second Remicade biosimilar did not surprise him at all