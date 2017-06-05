FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AbbVie presents long-term data on cancer drug Imbruvica at ASCO
June 5, 2017 / 11:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-AbbVie presents long-term data on cancer drug Imbruvica at ASCO

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - Abbvie Inc

* Long-term Imbruvica (Ibrutinib) efficacy and safety data at ASCO 2017 show sustained survival rates in up to four years in previously-treated chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL) patients, including those with high-risk disease

* Abbvie Inc - ‍data show 59 percent progression free survival and 74 percent overall survival in CLL/SLL patients treated with Imbruvica​

* Abbvie - ‍91 percent of CLL/SLL patients treated with Imbruvica achieved a complete or partial response, with complete responses increasing over time​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

