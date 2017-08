March 28 (Reuters) - ABC Arbitrage SA:

* FY net income EUR 30.5 million ($33.12 million) versus EUR 24.2 million year ago

* Proposes FY dividend of EUR 0.25 per share

* Confirms determination to achieve significant returns, with goal of generating at least EUR 90 million in cumulative consolidated net income over coming three-year period