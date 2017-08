May 31 (Reuters) - ABC DATA SA:

* MANAGEMENT RESOLVES TO PAY CONDITIONAL ADVANCE ON FY 2017 DIVIDEND OF ‍0.08​ ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ADVANCE PAYMENT ON FY 2017 DIVIDEND TO BE PAID NO LATER THAN BY DEC. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)