5 months ago
BRIEF-Abcam H1 pretax profit rises
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Abcam H1 pretax profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc:

* H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 2.825 pence per share

* HY total revenue growth of 30.4 pct on a reported basis to 102.5 million stg

* Interim dividend increased by 20.0 pct to 2.825 pence

* HY adjusted diluted EPS increased by 33.4 pct to 12.86 pence

* HY reported gross margin of 69.7 pct

* Confident that co will achieve group's total revenue targets for full year

* Expect growth of non-primary antibodies for full year to be in range of 15-20 pct

* Sees FY growth in constant currency revenue from Rabmab primary antibody range of 23-27 pct

* Sees FY growth in constant currency revenue from non-primary antibody products in range of 15-20 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

