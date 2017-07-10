BRIEF-Amazon expands with new fulfillment center in Orlando
* Amazon expands with new fulfillment center in Orlando, creating 1,500 new full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 10 Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp:
* ABcann and Cannabis Wheaton announce signing of agreement for first tranche $15 million investment
* CW has agreed to purchase $15 million of ABcann common shares at an agreed upon valuation of $2.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon expands with new fulfillment center in Orlando, creating 1,500 new full-time jobs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 9 The following is a list of refinery incidents reported in the United States on July 7-9: * Exxon reports flaring at Beaumont, Texas refinery- community line * Exxon Baytown refinery HCU overhaul to finish in Aug -sources * Valero begins gasoline unit repairs at Memphis refinery -sources * Exxon's Beaumont, Texas refinery plans weekend HCU restart: sources