3 months ago
BRIEF-Abeona says ABO-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up
May 12, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Abeona says ABO-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct

* Abeona therapeutics inc - abo-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up with no serious adverse events

* Abeona - positive dose response in central nervous system with 60.7% +/- 8.8% reduction of disease-causing heparan sulfate gag observed in cohort 2

* Abeona therapeutics inc - reduction of disease manifestation observed in decreased liver volume of 14.81% (+/- 1.2%)

* Abeona therapeutics inc - cohort 1 demonstrated stabilized or improved leiter nonverbal iq scores at six months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

