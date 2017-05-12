BRIEF-Abeona says ABO-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up

May 12 (Reuters) - Abeona Therapeutics Inc

* Abeona therapeutics announces top-line data for abo-102 phase 1/2 mps iiia gene therapy trial at asgct

* Abeona therapeutics inc - abo-102 well-tolerated in six subjects through 1100 days follow up with no serious adverse events

* Abeona - positive dose response in central nervous system with 60.7% +/- 8.8% reduction of disease-causing heparan sulfate gag observed in cohort 2

* Abeona therapeutics inc - reduction of disease manifestation observed in decreased liver volume of 14.81% (+/- 1.2%)

* Abeona therapeutics inc - cohort 1 demonstrated stabilized or improved leiter nonverbal iq scores at six months