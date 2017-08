May 19 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA:

* SAYS REACHED AGREEMENT WITH EUTELSAT TO ACQUIRE ITS 33.69 PCT STAKE IN HISPASAT FOR 302 MILLION EUROS

* SAYS AS RESULT OF TRANSACTION WILL CONTROL 90.74 PCT OF HISPASAT Source text for Eikon:

