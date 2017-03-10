BRIEF-Everdays says sold up to $5 mln in equity financing
* Sold up to $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nhmfUV)
March 10 ABG Sundal Collier Holding ASA:
* Offer to buy-back shares in ABG Sundal Collier (ABGSC)
* Offers to buy back up to an aggregate of 13 million shares in ABGSC
* Price offered is 5.60 Norwegian crowns ($0.7) per share in cash
