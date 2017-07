July 13 (Reuters) - ABG SUNDAL COLLIER HOLDING ASA

* Q2 REVENUE NOK ‍297​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 350 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q2 OPERATING PROFIT AFTER VARIABLE COMPENSATION NOK 67.8​ MILLION VERSUS NOK 83.3 MILLION YEAR AGO