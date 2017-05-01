FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Ability announces delay in financial report filing
May 1, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Ability announces delay in financial report filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Ability Inc:

* Ability Inc announces delay in financial report filing

* Ability Inc - been unable to conclude internal and external discussions with its advisors on disclosures for annual report and its financial statements

* Ability Inc - company anticipates that it will file annual report within prescribed extension period

* Ability Inc - company expects to report for year ended December 31, 2016, revenues of $16.5 million, a decrease of $35.7 million

* Ability Inc - change in results of operations is primarily attributable to ongoing transition to a revenue stream more focused on ulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

