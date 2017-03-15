FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Abivax FY net loss ‍narrows to ​14.3 million euros
March 15, 2017 / 6:43 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Abivax FY net loss ‍narrows to ​14.3 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Abivax SA:

* FY total operating revenue 0.2 million euros versus 0.2 million euros year ago

* FY operating loss ‍​18.2 million euros versus loss of 18.3 million euros year ago

* FY net loss ‍​14.3 million euros versus loss of 16.0 million euros year ago

* FY net financial position ‍​22.7 million euros versus 38.7 million euros year ago

* In 2017 expects to start a new clinical trial evaluating the impact of ABX464 on the hiv reservoir

* In 2017 expects further preclinical development of ABX311 in Chikungunya

* Expects releasing top-line data from the ABX464 treatment interruption study (ABX464-oo4) in April 2017

* In 2017 expects identification of a molecule that inhibits all four serotypes of the dengue virus

* In 2017 expects to start a clinical proof of concept study of ABX464 in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

* In 2017 expects outlicensing of ABX196 in immuno-oncology

* In 2017 expects initiation of preclinical studies with ABX544 in ebola

* New phase IIa (abx464-005) study exploring the effect of ABX464 on the HIV reservoirs will be initiated in March 2017 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

