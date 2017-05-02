FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Abivax lead drug candidate impacts HIV blood reservoir in phase IIa clinical trial
May 2, 2017 / 6:19 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Abivax lead drug candidate impacts HIV blood reservoir in phase IIa clinical trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 2 (Reuters) - Abivax Sa

* First ever evidence of treatment-induced reduction in HIV reservoirs: ABX464, Abivax’ lead drug candidate, impacted hiv blood reservoir in a phase IIa clinical trial (ABX464-004)

* Preliminary clinical trial results support ABX464's potential to become a key functional cure element for HIV

* Additional phase IIa trial already ongoing to study ABX464 effects on HIV reservoir in gut tissue

* Abivax highly committed to further development for potential benefit to HIV patients

* Data strengthens potential of Abivax' antiviral discovery platform

* ABX464 demonstrated first reduction in HIV reservoirs ever observed in chronically infected HIV patients as measured by total HIV DNA detected in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCS). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

