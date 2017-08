BRIEF-Ablynx Q1 revenues eur 9.1 million (2016 eur 27.4 million)

May 11 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV:

* Q1 REVENUES EUR 9.1 MILLION (2016: EUR 27.4 MILLION)

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 20.2 MILLION (2016: LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION)

* COMPANY REITERATES ITS NET CASH BURN GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR 2017 TO BE IN RANGE OF EUR 75-85 MILLION.

* FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AND 2017 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED

* Q1 NET CASH OUTFLOW OF EUR 26.2 MILLION (2016: EUR 2.5 MILLION)

* EXPECTS TO COMMUNICATE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE III HERCULES STUDY OF CAPLACIZUMAB IN ATTP IN SECOND HALF OF 2017

* Q1 EUR 209.2 MILLION IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS (2016: EUR 233.7 MILLION)

* DATA ARE EXPECTED TO BE USED TO SUPPORT RECENTLY SUBMITTED MAA IN EUROPE AND PLANNED BIOLOGICS LICENSE APPLICATION FILING IN USA IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)