July 26 (Reuters) - ABLYNX NV

* ABLYNX RECEIVES FAST TRACK DESIGNATION FROM THE FDA FOR CAPLACIZUMAB FOR THE TREATMENT OF ACQUIRED TTP

* ABLYNX NV - ‍CAPLACIZUMAB IS CURRENTLY BEING FURTHER EVALUATED IN PHASE III HERCULES STUDY​

* ABLYNX NV - ‍RESULTS FROM THIS PHASE III STUDY WILL BE REPORTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2017​