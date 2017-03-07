FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-ABM Industries Q1 loss per share $1.00
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 9:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-ABM Industries Q1 loss per share $1.00

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - ABM Industries Inc:

* ABM Industries Inc says ended quarter with total debt, including standby letters of credit, of $443.9 million

* ABM Industries Inc - continues to expect 2017 gaap income from continuing operations of $1.40 to $1.50 per diluted share

* ABM Industries announces results for first quarter fiscal 2017

* ABM Industries Inc- sees adjusted income from continuing operations of $1.80 to $1.90 per diluted share for 2017 fiscal year

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.28 from continuing operations

* Q1 loss per share $1.00

* Q1 revenue $1.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.31 billion

* ABM Industries Inc says does not anticipate a long term impact to its overall liquidity as a result of pending settlement agreement

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.80 to $1.90 from continuing operations

* ABM Industries Inc says continues to expect gaap income from continuing operations of $1.40 to $1.50 per diluted share for 2017

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $5.31 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.