June 2 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV:

* ABN AMRO AND EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK SIGN EUR 250M FOR SMES

* SAYS EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK TO LEND EUR 250 MILLION TO CO, SO THAT IT CAN BE ON-LENT TO SMES AT REDUCED INTEREST RATES