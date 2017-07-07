Sri Lankan shares hit one-week closing high on foreign buying
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.
July 7 ABN AMRO GROUP NV:
* ABN AMRO HAS DECIDED TO DISCONTINUE ITS WORLD CITIZEN SERVICES (WCS) CONCEPT
* OFFICES IN VALBONNE AND MARBELLA TO BE CLOSED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.
* TOTAL NET INFLOWS IN JUNE AT EUR 557 MILLION Source text: http://reut.rs/2sUCN4O Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)